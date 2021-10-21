Grupo Carso agrees to repair Mexico City’s collapsed metro line By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. Members of the National Guard stand guard in front of the site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City, Mexico May 19, 2021.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso said on Wednesday it had signed a formal agreement with Mexico City authorities to rebuild a stretch of metro rail that collapsed in May, killing 26 people.

Earlier this month, Mexico City officials said they were opening criminal cases against people and companies involved in building the Metro’s Line 12 and urged the firms to quickly come to settlement deals.

The accident occurred in May when an overpass and train carriage on the line plummeted onto a stream of cars in the southeast of the city.

An independent auditor found that missing bolts and poor welding contributed to the crash, findings confirmed in a separate investigation by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office.

Slim has said his construction firm, Grupo Carso, which helped build the section that collapsed, will repair the line at no cost to the government. Mexico’s Grupo ICA and France’s Alstom (PA:) were a part of the consortium that built the full line.

