Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Earnings Fly On Recovery Fueled Travel Demand By Investing.com

by Daniel Shvartsman
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB De CV ADR (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
GAP ADR announced earnings per ADS share of $1.71 on revenue of $262.14M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $252.96M.
The growth was unsurprisingly high from 2020, as aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenue increased 121% on a peso basis from the year prior, and total revenue increased 72.5%. A bigger sign of the recovery is that total revenue was 22.6% from Q3 2019, with EBITDA up 27% from 2019 and EBITDA margin up to 71.3% from 69.5% in 2019, suggesting pent-up demand after 2020’s travel restrictions.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico pointed out that passenger traffic is still down 16.1% from 2019 as there are continued restrictions to international travel, but cited Canada reopening to non-essential travel in September and the U.S.A. “gradually reopening land-border crossings to fully vaccinated individuals,” which could help the company’s cross-border Tijuana airport.
The company bought back Ps 1,151.3M of shares in Q3, paid down Ps 1.5B in debt from proceeds of a debt offering in Q2, and paid a capital reduction dividend of ps 7.8/share, equivalent to $3.82/share on the US-traded ADS shares.
Other publicly-traded Mexican airport companies reported earnings this week as well, including Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (NASDAQ:). ASR, which like PAC is more exposed to tourism, saw passenger traffic down only 1.4% from Q3 2019 as air traffic to/from their San Juan, Puerto Rico airport grew 16.3% from those pre-pandemic levels. ASR’s revenue rose 18.5% vs. 2019, or 11.2% if excluding construction revenues, and the company’s EBITDA rose 17.7% from 2019. ASR has traded mostly flat since its earnings.
OMAB, which is more exposed to the industrial sector and inter-Americas trade, saw revenues rise 10.3% from Q3 2019, or .2% when excluding construction revenues. OMAB’s earnings per ADS were $.81/share, down from $.89 in 2019, though EBITDA was up 1.6%. OMAB’s shares traded down .5% yesterday after the report.
Aena SME SA (MC:), a 5% owner of GAP, reports earnings on Friday at 13:00 Central European time. Analysts polled by investing.com expect of .57/share with revenue of 870.58M. Aena has beaten revenue expectations through the pandemic, and beat earnings numbers last quarter.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.