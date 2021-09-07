Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences By StockNews

© Reuters. Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences



Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.Typically, when analyzing stocks, there’s a tradeoff between value and growth.

If a stock is cheap, or undervalued, then it means that the company’s revenues and profits are unlikely to explode higher… barring some sort of outside catalyst. And, if a stock is posting impressive growth figures, then it’s likely to have high multiples which means there’s a considerable risk if or when it falls short of these expectations.

So, that’s why the growth stock of the week – Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) – is so compelling, as it’s a rare stock that is cheap but is rapidly growing. IART is a medical device and technology company that creates instruments and equipment used in delicate procedures like neurosurgery, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

