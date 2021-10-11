Growth in Italian bank loans to firms at lowest in 1-1/2 years

Article content

MILAN — The pace of growth in Italian bank lending to businesses slowed further in August, falling to its lowest level since February 2020 after a credit surge fueled by state guarantees, data showed on Monday.

A monthly Bank of Italy report on the balance sheets of domestic banks showed loans to non-financial companies grew by 1.2% year-on-year in August, down from a 1.8% rise in July.

That is the slowest pace of expansion since a 1.18% contraction recorded in February 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged in Italy.