Growth in China’s home prices set to slow in 2021 on policy curbs

Article content BEIJING — Growth in China’s home prices is expected to slow more than initially expected this year, as more cities implement curbs to stabilize their real estate markets and banks maintain tight credit quotas for developers, a Reuters poll showed. Authorities have stepped up measures to rein in China’s red-hot property market this year, including caps on banks’ lending to the sector, upper limits on developers’ debt ratios and restrictions on purchases. Average residential property prices are estimated to rise 3.5% in 2021, according to 10 analysts and economists surveyed by Reuters recently.

Article content That is a less optimistic forecast than the 5% increase seen in a June survey, and down from around a 4.9% gain in 2020. Home prices are seen quickening to 5% in 2022. “The tightening of property control policies, especially for mortgage loans, has prompted the growth of housing prices to slow down,” said Liu Yuan, a research director at property broker Centaline Group. This month, more than 20 cities, including Beijing and the southern city of Dongguan, strengthened their curbs on the sector, including home purchase restrictions and caps on prices for reselling. Beijing this time has showed unprecedented determination to tighten policies, said Nomura analysts in a note. “It has attached national strategic importance to reining in property bubbles, directly intervening in the credit supply for the property sector, and has left little scope to dial back these curbs,” according to Nomura.