Grown Rogue Issues Promissory Note

MEDFORD, Ore. — Grown Rogue International Inc. (“ Grown Rogue ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, has announced that it has issued an unsecured non-convertible promissory note to Plant-Based Investment Corp. (the “ Lender ”) for a principal amount of US$800,000. The entire principal amount is to be advanced in separate tranches on or before September 30, 2021 and is due to be fully repaid by December 15, 2022 (“ Maturity Date ”). No interest is payable under the note provided there is no event of default.

The terms of the note require the Company to make certain participation payments to the Lender based on a percentage monthly sales of cannabis flower sold from the Company’s sun-grown A-flower 2021 harvest (the “Harvest”), less 15% of such amount to account for costs of sales. The percentage will be determined by dividing 2,000 by the total volume of pounds of the Harvest. A portion of these payments will be used to pay down the outstanding principal on a monthly basis. The note will automatically terminate when the full amount of any outstanding principal plus the applicable participation payments are paid prior to the Maturity Date. Should the participation payments fully repay the principal amount prior to the Maturity Date then the note will automatically terminate.

The issuance of the promissory note constitutes a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) as the lender is a control person of the Company. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically-integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into Michigan and securing applicable regulatory approvals, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure documents filed on www.sedar.com.