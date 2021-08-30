Groups, mayors urge Congress to back $10 billion in new public transit funding By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. groups representing transit systems and city leaders on Monday joined unions and environmental groups in calling on Congress to back at least $10 billion in additional public transit spending along with new funding for high-speed rail.
The American Public Transportation Association, U.S. Conference of Mayors, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Sierra Club, and more than 40 other groups called for the funding in a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill Congress plans to take up next month.
