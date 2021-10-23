Group Of Fathers Form ‘Dads On Duty’ Group To Combat Violence At Louisiana High School

TSR Positive Images: A group of fathers in Shreveport, Louisiana, are taking the old adage “it takes a village” literally.

After a violent week of fights at Southwood High School resulted in the arrests of 23 students, a group of parents decided to band together and take matters into their own hands.

About 40 fathers formed “Dads on Duty,” a group dedicated to curbing violence at the school by just being present and showing love to the kids. The dads take shifts, greeting students in the morning and helping maintain a positive environment for learning, according to CBS News.

The students believe in the group’s work because since the dads have shown up, there hasn’t been a single incident on campus.

“We’re dads. We decided the best people who can take care of our kids are who? Are us,” Michael LaFitte, who started Dads on Duty, said.

Even students are sharing their testimonials about the dads on campus.

“I immediately felt a form of safety,” one of the students said. “We stopped fighting; people started going to class.”

One student said a dad can just shut things down with “the look,” but the dads are also there to bring light to the students’ days.

“They just make funny jokes like, ‘Oh, hey, your shoe is untied,’ but it’s really not untied,” a student commented.

So basically, it’s an effective combo of tough love and dad jokes.

“The school has just been happy — and you can feel it,” a student said.

It sounds like the Dads on Duty are there to stay and hopefully even start chapters throughout Louisiana and schools across the country.

“Because not everybody has a father figure at home – or a male, period, in their life. So just to be here makes a big difference,” the dads said.

