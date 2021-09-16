Grimes Explains Her “Dune” Inspired Met Gala Look

“I tried to pick it up and this is not really a one-handed situation.”
The musician hit the red carpet in a futuristic ensemble that she says was inspired David Lynch’s adaption of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel Dune.
In fact, Grimes says she was actually collaborating with the people behind the movie until things fell through.
“We were working with the Dune movie people,” Grimes told Vogue, adding that they had planned to hire her “as a professional fan, or like, an influencer or something” but the contracts weren’t created in time.
Instead, she went for a Dune-inspired look that consisted of a custom Iris van Herpen gown made from mirror-finish liquid silicone and hand-pleated silk that took 900 hours to create.
“Iris has been one of our favorites. I just feel a kinship to women behind the computer. She is a technologist, you know? And I feel like she’s always been on another level,” Grimes said.
She added, “Like, to me she’s kind of got an argument for being the current-era McQueen or something, she’s pushing the boundaries in a way that I don’t know if anyone is actually competing with her? We had offers to go with bigger people, but…the first thing she sent through, we were like, this is fucking fire.”
In addition to the intricate gown, Grimes accessorized with an original mask from the film and a sword borrowed from the Met’s permanent collection.
The sword, modeled after a weapon from the end of the Middle Ages, was crafted from an AR-15A3 — because what’s more American than that?
“It’s from these people who are getting people’s [guns] who don’t want to have their automatic rifles anymore, and are melting them down and making them perfect replicas of medieval swords, which I think is just so cool — I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Grimes added.
While the sword will be going back to the Met, Grimes’ gown is set to be auctioned off in November to benefit the Amazon Conservation and Rainforest Trust — so get ready to place your bids!
