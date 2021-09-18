Grimes & BF Elon Musk Leave Hotel In NYC Outing — Pics – Hollywood Life

Grimes was spotted leaving a New York City hotel with Tesla CEO Elon Musk while showing off long pink locks that were draped over her shoulders.

Grimes, 33, and her boyfriend Elon Musk, 50, turned heads when they were photographed on a rare New York City outing on Sept. 16. The singer showed off a mixture of pink and blonde hair as she left a hotel with the Tesla CEO as they both wore face masks. She also wore round-frames sunglasses, a black blazer-style top over a black Alexander Wang top and pinkish denim pants.

The beauty, who shares one-year-old son X Æ A-XII with Elon, added a gray sweatshirt that was tied around her waist to her look and a silver purse as her long locks, which were mostly pink with blonde strands in the front, hung down. Meanwhile, he wore a black baseball cap, a dark blue SpaceX T-shirt, and black pants. Although Grimes also wore a legit light pink face mask, Elon’s mask was a black bandanna.

The lovebirds‘ outing comes just days after Grimes made headlines with her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. The musician wore a Dune-inspired outfit with a shiny sword and silver face mask to the big event and let some of her new pink tresses peek through in an up ‘do that was a hybrid of a ponytail and high bun. She fiercely posed for photographers on the red carpet in the epic choice and was one of the most talked about celebs during the night,

Grimes isn’t the only one people are talking about though. Elon has also been making big headlines with his company Space X’s successful launch of a historic all-civilian flight on Sept. 15. It marked the first time people have traveled to space without an astronaut on board. The impressive feat got the attention of many other successful people in the world, including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who tweeted a congratulatory message to Elon after the launch.

“Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on their successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to all of us,” it read.