‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary Gives Birth To Daughter: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kelly McCreary gave birth to her daughter Indigo Wren on Oct. 3 with husband Pete Chatmon!

Congratulations are in order for Kelly McCreary! The 40-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star gave birth to her first child — daughter Indigo — with husband Wren Chatmon, she confirmed to PEOPLE magazine. Kelly gave birth “several weeks” early per the outlet, revealing that she welcomed the baby over two months ago on Sunday, Oct. 3, in Los Angeles, CA.

“We had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital,” she explained. “Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely. Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!” she also said.

Kelly, who married Pete back in 2019, revealed that she was expecting back in August after sharing photos of a pregnancy test. Giving birth early wasn’t in the plan, however, which the actress said was “stressful” in her interview.

“As stressful as it was to have Indigo in the NICU, it also meant we had a lot of parenting support in the early days,” the actress, who plays Meredith Grey’s half-sister Dr. Maggie Pierce in the series, shared. “We were able to enter into parenthood with a little more sleep and a lot more knowledge than we might have otherwise had thanks to the incredible medical professionals at Cedars Sinai,” she explained.

While the experience was a “roller coaster,” Kelly was thankful everything worked out — saying she was “grateful” for her family and friends. “Emotionally, it has been a roller coaster, of course. Mostly highs, but also many moments of self-doubt and worry and guilt,” she added. “I am grateful for an incredibly supportive family and community and so lucky to have several close friends who are also new moms and are sharing this journey with me. I want to model wellness and mindfulness for Indigo, so I’m also integrating as much of those practices back into our schedule as I can, which is good for us both.”