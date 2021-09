Roommates, sadly it’s being reported that Gregg Leakes has passed away following a lengthy battle with colon cancer at the age of 66. Earlier this week, NeNe Leakes confirmed that he was transitioning and he had very little time left. Let’s all send Gregg’s loved ones our prayers during this time.

