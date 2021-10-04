Greenpeace blockades Shell refinery in Rotterdam port, calls for ad ban

Article content AMSTERDAM — Dozens of Greenpeace activists in Rotterdam port used a ship, buoys and a small flotilla of kayaks on Monday to block traffic around Shell’s Pernis refinery, Europe’s largest, as part of a campaign seeking a ban on fossil fuel advertising. Police ended the blockade after several hours and the port’s authority said economic disruption to the wider harbor was minimal. The action comes as Greenpeace and more than 20 other environmental groups began seeking a million signatures for a European Union-wide ban on adverts and sponsorships by oil and gas companies, comparing them to harmful tobacco promotions.

Article content “The EU has already introduced a directive banning cross-border tobacco advertising and sponsorships,” Greenpeace said in a statement issued in the run-up to the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. “Now it’s time for a similar law against fossil fuel industries for the health of the planet and our future.” More than 20 environmental groups are backing the Ban Fossil Fuel Ads https://banfossilfuelads.org campaign, including Global Witness, Friends of the Earth and Avaaz. In Rotterdam, the 33 meter-long vessel The Beluga anchored at the entrance of the “Tweede Petroleumhaven,” Shell’s section of the port, to block traffic, while activists scaled an oil tank. Shell spokesman Marc Potma said in reaction that the company opposes Greenpeace’s view but supports the group’s right to protest – however, not in this case, as it posed safety risks.