Greenheart Sees a 600% Increase as it Gets Closer to Launching Its Mobile App by ZenaPay Wallet By BTC Peers

Greenheart Sees a 600% Increase as it Gets Closer to Launching Its Mobile App by ZenaPay Wallet



According to an in-depth analysis based on the economic life of smallholder farmers as collated and written by George Rapsomanikis, most small-time farmers in emerging markets like cannabinoids [CBD] live on less than $2 a day, a diminutive amount for a group of individuals that work tirelessly. Per the aforementioned source, the major reason for this is the existence of a ton of decisions to be made as well as the resultant effects of adverse factors like poor weather and consistent price surges.

Additionally, most farmers are trapped in an unmoving cycle where incredibly low-profit margins force them to live below standard. Funding and the inability to successfully grow crops have also been identified as key problems facing farmers in nascent markets.

Greenheart CBD, an emerging platform in the trillion-dollar crypto and blockchain market, has been designed to resolve these prevalent sticking points. This platform seeks to address these issues by providing financing, technology, and education to farmers to start growing CBD hemp for production.

The Greenheart CBD Platform Vision

Committed to offering farmers funding and education, Greenheart CBD has partnered with various platforms and bodies, one of such is Eppaz Inc., a renowned cryptocurrency mobile app and cloud-based business software.

This consortium, as revealed in a recent press release, will see Greenheart CBD leverage Eppaz’s StreamPay technology to efficiently manage all loans and payments made to farmers. The vision of this CBD-proliferation platform is to aid hemp farmers by offering them loans that will be repaid from CBD productions and sales in the future.

StreamPay, according to the press release, will keep track of raw materials from the hemp farms into its segue to finished goods or products. This unprecedented move will help offer credibility while also mitigating fraud which has become a major cause of concern for all CBD enthusiasts. Via this recent partnership, consumers, through a QR code, can scan and see the production process of the oil, as well as an image of the farmer.

With blockchain capable of redefining e-commerce as reported by BTC Peers, the integration of the immutable distributed ledger into the supply chain industry has been talked about for a long time with experts predicting that this move will disrupt the $16 billion market [2020 estimate]. Eppaz Inc. through this mobile app in collaboration with Greenheart CBD will offer the permanent technology one of its most important use cases in recent times. Companies can confidently employ this app to track farm produce, therefore dispelling fraud and other associated malicious intents.

As Greenheart is set to launch their mobile app by ZenaPay Wallet, statistics have revealed a 600% increase in the value of the Greenheart token, $CBD. Surprisingly, the token has closed three staking pools in less than three months, an amazing feat for a project still at its infant stage.

Currently, this platform has over 6000 token holders and customers that could potentially be the first set of individuals to use this mobile app, the development team states.

Greenheart CBD platform’s collaborations with StreamPay and ZenaPay will respectively, allow it to track the growth process of CBD end products and enable businesses to pay employees and vendors using cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, a plethora of other features such as seed-to-sale tracking, an e-commerce store, and sales compliance will be introduced subsequently, as revealed in the aforementioned press release.

Speaking to reporters about this project, Chief Executive of Alphabit Fund [a key partner of this platform], Liam Robertson revealed that Greenheart CBD is committed to making a significant difference in today’s world with an original and unique approach to helping farmers climb from the “poverty trap”.

