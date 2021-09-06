Green Energy Stocks Surge in Japan on Bets for Anti-Nuclear PM

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Frenzied buying from retail traders sent Japan’s renewable energy stocks soaring Monday as Taro Kono — a politician known for opposing nuclear power — emerged as a top contender to become prime minister.

Renova Inc., which operates solar and biomass power plants, soared 15% while solar energy firm West Holdings Co. jumped more than 9% to a record high. Nuclear power names were notable loser for the day, with Kansai Electric Power Co. dropping 2.7%.

The surge of interest from individual investors comes weeks ahead of a decision by ruling party members on who will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and before it is know whether Kono would stick with an anti-nuclear stance if he became leader. Kono topped media polls over the weekend when people were asked for their preferred leader.