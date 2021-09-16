Greek jobless rate drops to 15.8% in second quarter By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People make their way outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece in Athens, Greece, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece’s jobless rate fell to 15.8% in the second quarter from 17.1% in the first three months of 2021, data by the country’s statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

About 61% of Greece’s 732,544 jobless are long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at least 12 months, the figures showed.

Greece’s highest unemployment rate was recorded in the first quarter of 2014, when joblessness hit 27.8%.

The data showed that women and young people in the 15-19 age group were most affected among the jobless. The jobless rate for women was 19.9% versus 12.4% for men, while for people aged 15-19 it stood at 51.8%.

Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures through July, which differ from quarterly data because they are based on different samples and are seasonally adjusted.

Quarterly figures are not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR