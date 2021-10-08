Greek EU-harmonised inflation rises in September By Reuters

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece’s annual EU-harmonised inflation stayed positive for a fourth straight month in September, data from the country’s statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Inflation was 1.9% year-on-year last month, jumping from 1.2% in August.
EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.
Transport, housing, food and non-alcoholic drinks drove prices higher.
Headline consumer inflation in Greece also picked up, to 2.2% last month from 1.9% in August, the data showed.
Greece went through a deflationary phase during its debt crisis as wage and pension cuts and a protracted economic recession took a heavy toll on household incomes.
