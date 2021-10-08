Greek EU-harmonised inflation rises in September By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of a beach during the official reopening of beaches to the public, following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Athens, Greece, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas



ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece’s annual EU-harmonised inflation stayed positive for a fourth straight month in September, data from the country’s statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

Inflation was 1.9% year-on-year last month, jumping from 1.2% in August.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Transport, housing, food and non-alcoholic drinks drove prices higher.

Headline consumer inflation in Greece also picked up, to 2.2% last month from 1.9% in August, the data showed.

Greece went through a deflationary phase during its debt crisis as wage and pension cuts and a protracted economic recession took a heavy toll on household incomes.