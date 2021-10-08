Greek EU-harmonised inflation rises in September By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
20
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of a beach during the official reopening of beaches to the public, following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Athens, Greece, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece’s annual EU-harmonised inflation stayed positive for a fourth straight month in September, data from the country’s statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

Inflation was 1.9% year-on-year last month, jumping from 1.2% in August.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Transport, housing, food and non-alcoholic drinks drove prices higher.

Headline consumer inflation in Greece also picked up, to 2.2% last month from 1.9% in August, the data showed.

Greece went through a deflationary phase during its debt crisis as wage and pension cuts and a protracted economic recession took a heavy toll on household incomes.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR