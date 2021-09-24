Greek Alum Tiffany Dupont Reveals She’s Pregnant & Engaged – Hollywood Life

‘Greek’ alum Tiffany Dupont is expecting a baby girl & engaged and she’s EXCLUSIVELY sharing with HL why she waited 36 weeks to share the news!

Actress Tiffany Dupont, 40, is well known for her role as Frannie Morgan on the hit show Greek — and now she’s on a new role as wife and mommy. “I found out on February 16th that I had a positive pregnancy test,” Tiffany told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY as she shared photos of her glowing bump. A sparkly piece of bling could also be spotted in the photo, which is her gorgeous engagement ring from fiancé Cristiano Bello.

As if that wasn’t enough excitement for a week, she also landed a new job. “And then two days later was told that I booked one of the leads in the pilot National Parks and was on a plane 4 days later. It was crazy,” she added.

After booking a role on the ABC pilot alongside Kevin Costner, she headed to Canada where life got even busier for the mom to be. “[I] couldn’t go to the doctor, couldn’t check anything, had to do all of that in Canada which is not so simple because they don’t take our insurance and they do things very differently there,” Tiffany revealed. “And I was also filming for 7 or 8 weeks and it was nearly the entire first trimester trying to keep it a secret and trying to figure it out. That was a whole chunk of it and then Cristiano, my fiancé, he wanted to go to Texas where my family has been living and properly ask permission and all of that sweet stuff. They all knew and I didn’t know. We drove from Texas back to LA and on the drive home in Sedona in a bath tub, he decided to propose. That was crazy!”

Although it was hard to wait and they’re already eyeing an Italian 2022 wedding, she wanted to make it through shooting and see what happened with her potential new show. While it didn’t get the green light, she had her reasons for waiting to make the announcement and keeping in her engagement which took place in mid-April. “There’s been quite a few irons in the fire with work stuff,” Tiffany said. “Honestly, a lot of the headspace around perception in our industry and how it works and ‘we want to bring you in’ and just all of it, it’s kind of tricky and we also wanted to make sure it was in the right place so we wanted to make sure it was something really good as well so we’re happy, super happy.”

With all things pink in mind, she can’t wait for her little girl to arrive! “We found out the day I landed that it was a little lady,” Tiffany added. “and it’s really exciting and we do have a name. It’s really special and really unique.”

And while things didn’t pan out on her show with Kevin, you can catch her on American Horror Story and Ryan Murphy and team handled her pregnancy news with such delicacy and care. “When I got the audition, I’ve been feeling amazing the entire pregnancy,” Tiffany said. “I have all the same energy. I’ve felt very much like myself. I know that’s not normal and I’m very grateful. I audition and you have to do a full body slate. I had a long, button up shirt that happened to have vertical stripes that was probably intentional and technically I didn’t really look very pregnant but I did a full body slate,” she said.” I get the job and I get the offer!”

Next up, she had some explaining to do to the wardrobe department who needed her sizes. “When wardrobe called to get my sizes — they find out everything out first. It’s really funny. They really are on the DL with all of the things with people. They called and I was like, ‘So, here are my new sizes? I’m bigger because I’m pregnant.’,” she explained of the scenario.

“I have to tell you, they were phenomenal. They all were so supportive. They were amazing. They actually were having fun how to make it look right and that’s Ryan. We had a blast figuring it out. It was so fun, and that was also the environment on set. They almost wrote it in. Something really bad almost happens to my character and it would’ve been even for Ryan Murphy, too much for her to be pregnant. It would’ve been gross and bad. Everyone on set was great, lovely. I was fine. We were running around set at 4 in the morning being chased,” she also said.