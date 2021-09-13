Greece to spend 4 billion euros on pandemic support in second half of 2021 By Reuters

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece will pump an additional 4.4 billion euros into its economy in the second half of the year to prop up businesses and households battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.

Staikouras said Greece will spend a total of 42.7 billion euros in state support for 2020-22.

The government was also considering issuing its first so-called “green bond,” Staikouras said without giving a timeframe, along with an early repayment of loans to the International Monetary Fund and to euro zone countries.

