Greece says it is accelerating asylum cases and returns | News

Athens, Greece – Greece said it has begun to apply fast track procedures for new asylum seekers and is intensifying deportations to Turkey, but aid organizations have expressed concern that applicants' rights will be trampled.

Greece deported 53 asylum seekers in January, police told Al Jazeera, a little higher than the monthly average of 45 since the EU-Turkey Declaration entered into force in April 2016. Turkey and the European Union are required to readmit irregular migrants among them under that agreement.

"The rules have changed. We are no longer open to people who do not have a refugee profile," said Notis Mitarakis, immigration and asylum minister, on Friday while heading to Chios Island, its constituency and one of the five islands from the east of the Aegean Sea that carry the worst part of the new arrivals.

"Now we are making at least first instance (asylum) decisions in four weeks," he said.

Greece has been pressured by its EU partners to accelerate asylum procedures. Under a new asylum law that entered into force on January 1, asylum applications on the five islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos will be awarded within 28 days, including appeals. The regular procedure that is applied in the rest of the country allows six months for first instance decisions and three months for appeals.

Aid organizations are concerned that the government may be taking shortcuts in an effort to meet the strictest deadlines.

"We are already receiving reports of difficulties for asylum seekers rejected on the islands (they are having) to prepare the appeal document and the application necessary to remain (on Greek soil), without legal assistance and in such a short period of time,quot; said Boris Cheshirkov. , UNHCR spokesperson in Greece.

The new deadline allows up to 10 days for appeal, but requires applicants to state their reasons in legal terms and in Greek. Human rights lawyers said that is impossible without a lawyer, and authorities cannot always provide one as required by law.

"Under the law, newly arrived and detained asylum seekers have access to legal assistance," Cheshirkov said. "However, in practice, the needs are greater than the availability of free legal assistance."

The Greek Refugee Council (GCR), a legal aid charity that has helped thousands of asylum seekers, has observed serious irregularities.

"We have a case in Moria (in Lesbos) that went to his interview and it was clear that he could not communicate because the interpreter did not speak his language. He received a rejection of first instance for refusing to cooperate," said Alexandros Konstantinou of GCR. "He is Senegalese and did not speak French. Despite this, his interview took place in French while he repeatedly protested that he needed to speak his local language."

GCR has appealed this and other cases with similar irregularities, with suspicions that the government may not be acting in good faith.

"What is being tried is to reduce the number of asylum seekers, not through the fair adjudication of their cases but through their rejection for technical reasons … That is our assessment," Konstantinou said.

The new asylum law, last approved at the end of 2019, allows the government to reject cases if applicants refuse to move to a camp, do not disclose a change of address or do not meet a deadline.

Aid groups are also concerned that as resources go to the expedited procedure, 87,000 cases of asylum will be accumulated in the first instance and 38,000 cases of appeals.

"We are concerned that this may increase the pressure that (applicants) face," said Cheshirkov.

The European Asylum Support Office announced last week that it will increase its staff in Greece from 500 employees to 1,500, and allocate a third of its budget to Greece.

Pressure on the government

The New Democracy came to power in July, promising to reduce the flow of refugees from Turkey. Greece received more than 74,000 Asylum seekers last year, almost two thirds of the total entered Europe.

A file 42,000 of these are still on the five islands of the eastern Aegean Sea with reception centers, since the government only allows those designated "vulnerable,quot; to move to the mainland before their asylum application is processed. Under the new law, even now they will have to remain on the islands, placing the facilities under even greater pressure.

On January 22, local and central government services on the islands closed in protest against the high refugee population.

"Our basic objective is to reduce (refugee) flows," said migration minister Mitarakis during the strike, days after taking office. "This will be achieved by strengthening border protection, accelerating asylum, increasing returns (to Turkey) and closing pre-expulsion centers."

The new democracy is also driving border protection. The Hellenic coastguard He is spending 33.8 million euros ($ 37 million) on between 15 and 18 high-speed patrol vessels and hiring a thousand new officers.

The Ministry of Defense requested tenders for a 2.7 km fence that would be anchored along the waterline between Greece and Turkey and would rise 50 cm above sea level, to prevent small boats from approaching the Greek coasts.

The islanders strongly agree with these ideas and the acceleration of asylum processes, but disagree with the government's plans to replace open reception centers with larger and more closed camps.

"We demand (the) closure of the camps and not new camps," said Kostas Moutzouris, prefect of the North Aegean, echoing a manifesto presented by the mayors of the five islands this month.

"The important thing is not the size (of the camps). The important thing is to prevent new people from coming. While that continues to happen, what is the point of a discussion about the size? We will need more and more camps." said.

With relatively easy access from the Turkish coast, Greece and its islands are likely to face the biggest refugee challenge in the EU. In the first three quarters of last year, it processed almost 11 percent of all EU asylum cases, well above the 1.6 percent officially expected based on population size and GDP.

In the coming weeks, Greece is expected to present a white paper for a common asylum policy that allows frontline states such as Greece, Italy and Spain to share new asylum seekers with other EU members.

To prepare the ground for this discussion, Greece is reaching the intransigent for migration in the EU for the first time. Deputy Foreign Minister Militadis Varvitsiotis met his Polish counterpart earlier this month. "Come with your proposals," he said. "We are ready to discuss them."

Cabinet ministers in Athens have often proclaimed that the corners have been turned and agreements have been reached in the tortuous migration portfolio. The view in the east of the Aegean is different.

"Nothing has changed. It's the same as always," said Moutzouris. "I don't see anything happening. Just words. I'm optimistic, but there have to be certain actions."