Grayscale Total Asset Under Management Reaches $53.5 Billion By CoinQuora

Grayscale Total Asset Under Management Reaches $53.5 Billion



Grayscale recently published its crypto AUM.

The largest crypto-asset management firm now has $53.5 billion worth of AUM.

Grayscale surpassed its ATH of $52 billion in May.

Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto-assets management, reached a new all-time high in its AUM. Recently, the firm published its digital assets under management (AUM). According to the New York-based firm, now they have $53.5 billion worth of AUM.

10/18/21 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products. Total AUM: $53.5 billion$BTC $BAT $BCH $LINK $MANA $ETH $ETC $FIL $ZEN $LTC $LPT $XLM $ZEC $UNI $AAVE $COMP $CRV $MKR $SUSHI $SNX $YFI $UMA $BNT $ADA $SOL pic.twitter.com/FqrPF9LKI7 — Grayscale (@Grayscale) October 18, 2021

Moreover, is the most valuable holding of Grayscale as the firm has more than $39.77 billion. In addition, the firm saw a jump in its Bitcoin value due to the recent spike in the world’s largest crypto.

Currently, BTC is up by about 9.62% in the last seven days. However, Grayscale’s Trust holds more than $11.8 billion. Like Bitcoin, the second-largest cryptocurrency saw strong gains with about 10.75% in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, Grayscale is one of the biggest institutional holders of Ethereum. Besides, the digital asset manager expedited its ETH growth significantly in the last eight months.

Notably, Grayscale is focused to provide investors with investment vehicles in the cryptocurrency space. Besides, the firm manages each investment vehicle, allowing its clients to gain exposure to the volatile market while reducing the associated risks.

Moreover, the total value of Grayscale crypto AUM touched an all-time high of $53.5 billion, surpassing the $52 billion ATH in May. On the other hand, after surpassing the ATH in May, Grayscale asserted that it will consider offering new possible DeFi tokens.

