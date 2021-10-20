Grayscale parent company expands GBTC purchase allocation to $1 billion By Cointelegraph

According to an announcement issued on Wednesday, DCG is now authorized to buy up to $1 billion worth of Grayscale Trust (GBTC).

This development extends DCG’s prior authorization by $250 million if they choose to do so. Indeed, DCG has so far purchased $338 million in GBTC, according to the company’s announcement on Wednesday.