Grayscale hints at plans to convert Bitcoin trust into BTC-settled ETF By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

Institutional investment giant Grayscale is reportedly considering converting its Trust into a physically settled exchange-traded fund (ETF).

On Oct. 17, Barry Silbert, the CEO of Grayscale’s parent company Digital Currency Group, hinted that Grayscale is making plans to convert its Bitcoin Trust into a spot-settled Bitcoin fund.