Grayscale Bitcoin Trust FUD is now over as the last GBTC unlock totals just 58 BTC By Cointelegraph

(BTC) investment vehicle the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) completed its share unlockings this week, ending a major talking point both inside and outside crypto.

Data from monitoring resource Bybt confirms that as of Thursday, no more unlockings are scheduled.

GBTC unlockings chart. Source: Bybt
GBTC holdings, premium and marker price chart. Source: Bybt