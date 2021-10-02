Grayscale adds SOL and UNI to Digital Large Cap Fund portfolio By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Grayscale Investments, a New-York based crypto asset manager, now includes Solana’s SOL and Uniswap’s UNI tokens in its Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) portfolio after rebalancing its basket of cryptocurrencies.

The quarterly rebalancing of GDLC is done by selling existing components of the portfolio for cash and procuring well-performing crypto assets. Based on the adjustment, SOL and UNI make up 3.24% and 1.06% of the fund’s components, respectively, while Grayscale continues to cut down on (LTC) and (BCH) holdings.