Gravity Sport, a Leading-Edge NFT Marketplace, Becomes a Second Partner of Parma Calcio 1913 By DailyCoin

Gravity Sport, a Leading-Edge NFT Marketplace, Becomes a Second Partner of Parma Calcio 1913



Parma Calcio 1913 are delighted to announce a new partnership for the 2021/22 season. The Club has joined forces with Gravity Sport , who, starting from this evening’s match against Frosinone, will be a Second Partner on the shirts of the Men’s First Team.

Gravity Sport is a leading-edge NFT marketplace and sports entertainment blockchain technology business with offices both in the UAE and the UK.

Gravity Sport uses the authenticity of official rights and the power of global fandom communities to empower blockchain-based technologies. Experiences are official, highly secure and ready for scaling, innovative consumption and transacting high volumes in the real world.

Gravity Sport enables clubs, fans and communities to enjoy valuable moments. Allowing for the collection of digital NFT assets and trading in a state-of-the-art ecosystem, driving unique fandom connectivity and access to unrivalled never seen before official content.

Gravity Sport is passionate about making NFT accessible internationally. Connecting fans, communities and collectors through an exciting new use of technology.

Jaap Kalma, Managing Director – Corporate of Parma Calcio 1913, had the following to say on the agreement:

“Today’s announcement provides further confirmation of the high interest that sponsors have in Parma Calcio: they recognise the value of our project and want to be part of it. Gravity Sport is an important company in the NFT sector, one which is growing exponentially. We are delighted to have such a high-calibre company at our side and on our shirts. We will take to the pitch together, game after game, to clinch the results that both they and we deserve.”

Stuart Gallacher, Founder at Gravity Sport, commented:

“Gravity Sport is absolutely honoured to be signing as a Second Partner of Parma Calcio. It’s our belief that our values and ambitions are closely aligned with the historic football club. Success, passion, the potential to grow and creating history is our focus for Parma Calcio, with its fans, the city of Parma and the wider football community. We are excited to launch, innovate and succeed with such a dedicated forward thinking football club. It’s such an exciting platform launch for stakeholders, players, fans, media and the global audiences we are going to reach with this integrated partnership. We are the first global blockchain NFT marketplace to support an elite football club with a Jersey Partnership.”

