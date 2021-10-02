Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen chases a nonfungible trophy By Cointelegraph

An international chess tournament, Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (MCCT), has announced to mint nonfungible token (NFT) trophies and collectibles for preserving the game‘s most defining moments for infinity.
The winner of the MCCT will be awarded an NFT trophy, marking the mainstream crypto involvement from the international chess community. The tournament’s finals will see participation from grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and other nine professional chess players including Wesley So.
