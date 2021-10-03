Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen chases a nonfungible trophy By Cointelegraph

An international chess tournament, Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (MCCT), has announced it will mint nonfungible token (NFT) trophies and collectibles to preserve the game‘s most defining moments forever.
The winner of the MCCT will be awarded an NFT trophy, marking mainstream crypto involvement from the international chess community. The tournament’s finals will see participation from grandmaster Magnus Carlsen and nine other professional chess players, including Wesley So.
