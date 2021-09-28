#Roommates, a decision has been made in a case we recently featured on #TSRInvestigates regarding six University of Kentucky football players who were charged with felony burglary and other charges following a fraternity party that turned into an altercation back in March.

@CourierJournal reports, a local grand jury has officially decided not to indict the six University of Kentucky football players, who were charged with felony burglary and facing 10-20 years in prison, stemming from a March altercation at a fraternity party. R.J. Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Ernest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams all pled not guilty in the case and after deliberations, all charges against them have been dropped. You’ll recall that the case was recently featured on our very own #TSRInvestigates, where we spoke with the father of Vito Tisdale, who proclaimed his son’s innocence.

The grand jury formally held deliberations in the case earlier this week and returned with their decision earlier today. Additionally, all of the young men have been officially cleared to return to the University of Kentucky football team, according to a university spokeswoman following the grand jury’s decision.

Following the testimony of those who attended the party, prosecutors presented all of their evidence, ultimately leading to the grand jury who then decided to dismiss the case in its entirety.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Grand Jury Drops Charges Against University Of Kentucky Football Players appeared first on The Shade Room.