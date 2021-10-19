Graminex®, L.L.C Receives the FSRN (Foreign Site Reference Number) Notice of Acceptance from Health Canada

Graminex received the FSRN NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE authorizing the company to manufacture, package, and label Natural Health Products. Graminex’s site in Deshler, OH was found to be in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) according to Health Canada. Graminex now has the approval to manufacture tablets, capsules and finished products for distribution directly to Canada. This includes custom formulations and formulas including Graminex ® G63 ® Flower Pollen Extract™, which has an approved Master File registration with Health Canada.

DESHLER, Ohio — Graminex ® , L.L.C. is pleased to announce that it has received its Foreign Site Reference Number from Health Canada.

Foreign Site Reference Number: 5000594 was issued by the Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) to Graminex ® , L.L.C. on August 25, 2021.

Heather J. May, CEO:

“This is a big step for Graminex as we continue to build out our infrastructure and capabilities here in Deshler. We have 6 world-class encapsulators and tablet presses where we specialize in more technically-challenging projects, particularly with oils and difficult to run botanicals in both large and small batch sizes.”

Please contact us to assist you with your NPN-approved formulas.

About Graminex ® , L.L.C.

Graminex ® , L.L.C. is the leading producer of natural and solvent-free Graminex ® Flower Pollen Extract™. Graminex ® directly owns and manages more than 6,500 acres of farmland in Northwest Ohio to meet its customer’s needs. Graminex’s active ingredients are grown and processed for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and skin care industries. Graminex ® markets its own line of dietary supplements, focusing on prostate care, urinary care, menopausal support, and skin care.

For further information please contact Graminex ® , L.L.C, Colleen May at +1 (419) 278-1023 or by e-mail at graminex@graminex.com . You may also visit www.graminex.com .

Justin E Ritter

Regulatory Affairs

+1 (419) 278-1023

or

Colleen E. May

Chief Business Officer

+1 (419) 278-1023

