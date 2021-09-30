Gramercy says it added Evergrande exposure as bond prices crater

Article content

NEW YORK — Gramercy said on Thursday it “added a small position” in China Evergrande Group bonds as prices have fallen to where there is a “compelling risk/reward.”

The emerging markets specialist investment manager said the decision was made given bond prices dropping to the 30 cents on the dollar area and Evergrande’s “substantial non-core assets … as well as the essential nature of the enterprise.”

Prices for dollar-denominated Evergrande bonds maturing from next year to 2025 have fallen to 26 or 25 cents on the dollar, Refinitiv data show.