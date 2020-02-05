Graeme McDowell will appreciate being in the top 50 in the world | Golf news





Graeme McDowell shows up at the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Graeme McDowell has set its sights on a new charge in the world rankings before returning to the site of his great victory at the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Northern Irishman was again in the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2015 with the victory at the International of Saudi Arabia last week, less than a year after being out of the 250 best in the world.

McDowell's victory ensures him to enter the events of the World Golf Championship along with a possible return to the Masters for the first time since 2016, as long as he remains in the top 50 at the end of March, with 40 years seeking to achieve the Most of his recent success.

McDowell's victory in Saudi Arabia was his first European Circuit title since 2014

"When you're outside looking in, when you're not in those WGC and the big leagues, they almost have a cycle of self-perpetuation in the world rankings and the top 50 feel very far away," McDowell said.

"In (World No) 47 you could be a week away from falling out of it, so obviously set me in the top 30, top 20, that's what I really want."

McDowell was out of the top 100 in the world before his victory at Saudi International

"I think this will take me to Mexico (WGC-Mexican Championship) in a couple of weeks, which guarantees the World Match Play, which is really important to me, and I think that Memphis (WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational) too .

"So to get back to that, I think I will appreciate them much more this time. I think all those years in which you expect, you may not appreciate what it is and what they are and how important they are at the moment."

McDowell's return to Pebble Beach comes 10 years after his victory at the US Open. UU. In the field of California, with the four-time Ryder Cup player hoping to compete in a career in the future.

"A lot of good memories that week, of course, but (the best part) is probably the last one and I only have two 25-foot putts to win a US Open," McDowell added.

McDowell claimed a unique victory over Gregory Havret at the US Open 2010

"You visualize that as a child standing on the green and suddenly you think, & # 39; Well, yes, I have two to win a great championship here & # 39 ;.

"One of my big goals is to be in the top 20 again and have the opportunity to re-experience nine in an important championship with the possibility of winning."

