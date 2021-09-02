Gracie McGraw’s Colorful Romper In Video – Watch – Hollywood Life

Gracie McGraw looked fabulous when she rocked a rainbow romper while announcing that she is moving back to New York City.



Gracie McGraw, 24, is always rocking some sort of fun outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she posted a video in a colorful checkered romper. The daughter of Tim McGraw, 54, and Faith Hill, 53, posted a video of herself wearing a white, red, blue, and yellow one-piece with a low-cut scoop neckline and poofy short sleeves. The bottom half of the romper featured ruffle shorts and she topped her look off with black chunky eyeglasses.

In the video, Gracie is singing show tunes while announcing her big move and she captioned the video, “Sept 1, 1989. Beautiful ~ Heather’s. The cut is a little weird and awkward since it worked around all the ensemble parts (which make everything better) but I HAD to since it’s Sept 1!!!”

She continued her post writing, “Hey y’all I’m back!!!! Let’s get it! I’m excited to announce I’m finally moving back to NYC in a few months. This is the moment y’all!!!! YASS I’m so so happy I can’t even tell you. It feels good to finally feel like myself again and know that I’m going to be where I belong.”

We’re so excited that Gracie is happy about her move and we can definitely expect to see a lot more fabulous outfits from her. This summer Gracie has been rocking a ton of cool outfits and one of our favorites was her look at an LA Dodgers baseball game on June 15.

Gracie posted a slideshow to her Instagram of her eating a hot dog and rocking a cute outfit featuring super short black biker shorts, an oversized denim chambray button-down shirt, and a navy blue T-shirt underneath. She topped her look off with a baseball cap, glasses, and a pair of black booties. She showed off her newly dyed red hair which was down in a middle-parted bob with effortless waves.