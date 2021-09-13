GPD Companies, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitation

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 13, 2021, the Company had received consents from holders representing 54.35% of the outstanding Notes.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — GPD Companies, Inc. (the “ Company ”) today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its solicitation of consents (the “ Consent Solicitation ”), announced on September 7, 2021, from the holders of its 10.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (144A CUSIP: 64051NAA1, Regulation S CUSIP: U6404NAA3) to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 15, 2021, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the Company.

All other aspects of the Consent Solicitation remain unchanged and in effect.

Copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information and Tabulation Agent for the Consent Solicitation, at (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers), (866) 470-3700 (toll-free) or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the Solicitation Agent for the Consent Solicitation. Questions regarding the Consent Solicitation may be directed to the Solicitation Agent at (212) 902-5962 (collect), (800) 828-3182 (toll-free) or by email at GS-LM-NYC@gs.com.

None of the Company, the Solicitation Agent or the Information and Tabulation Agent makes any recommendation as to whether holders should deliver their consents pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make such recommendation. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to participate in the Consent Solicitation.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this press release or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Consent Solicitation. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About GPD Companies, Inc.

GPD Companies, Inc. is a leading group of global value-added distributors formed by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. For more information, visit www.gpdcompanies.com.

