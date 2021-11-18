Governor Kevin Stitt Commutes Julius Jones’ Death Sentence To Life Without The Possibility Of Parole

Just hours before Julius Jones was scheduled to be executed, Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement commuting his sentence. This means the execution will no longer be happening. Instead, Julius’ sentence is now life without the possibility of parole.

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing material presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Governor Stitt wrote.

As previously reported, Julius was on death row for the murder of Paul Howell in July 1999. Paul was an insurance executive who was shot and killed in the driveway of his parents’ home. He was convicted and sentenced for his murder in 2002 and began serving time at age 19.

The news brings a bittersweet tone, as the governor has imposed a limiting restriction. Using a provision in the law, he ordered that Julius won’t be eligible “to apply or be considered for a commutation, pardon, or parole for the reminder of his life.”

This is a developing story.

