Governments must help Canadians with rising energy costs

Article content OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With energy costs continuing to rise as the winter season approaches, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is calling on federal, provincial, and territorial governments to work together in providing support to Canadians facing higher energy costs. “At a time when Canadians are trying to get their lives back to normal and with COVID-19 continuing to be a significant challenge, the last thing they need is the additional burden of sky-high energy bills,” said Nancy Borden, Chair of the Canadian Propane Association. “The federal, provincial and territorial governments need to work together to provide relief against increasing energy prices.”

Article content There is plenty of propane supply in Canada to meet customers’ needs. Canadians can be assured that propane will be delivered to their homes and businesses, hospitals, and other institutions that depend on propane for their energy requirements. In addition, CPA members have enhanced their own storage capacity in recent years. The pressure on price is a world phenomenon. Canada, as a participant in the global marketplace, is not immune to movements in world prices. The increasing upward pressure on global energy prices has resulted in an increase in the price of such fuels as oil, gasoline, diesel and natural gas, in addition to propane, within Canada’s own marketplace. The challenge for Canadians is in dealing with the high costs of energy that many will likely be facing this winter.

Article content While all Canadians will be affected by higher prices, those living in rural areas are particularly exposed, given their dependence on fuel heating for their homes, farms, businesses and for transportation. Low-income Canadians and those on fixed incomes, such as seniors, will also need support. “The federal government has a leadership role to play in helping Canadians offset the increased costs for energy,” said Borden. “It must turn its attention to developing policies and programs in conjunction with provinces and territories that will offer relief to Canadians from high energy costs. This could be done through such actions as introducing or enhancing home energy rebates, particularly for lower carbon fuels such as propane.”

Article content To help Canadians prepare for winter and help reduce energy costs, the CPA has developed the following fact sheet: CPA Winter Preparedness for Propane Users . About the Canadian Propane Association With approximately 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. The CPA develops and produces industry training materials, offers an emergency response assistance plan to its members, and provides advocacy services for the propane industry. The CPA does not monitor or provide an analysis of propane prices or supply and cannot comment on individual businesses’ operations. For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing by email: media@propane.ca or phone: 587-349-5876.

