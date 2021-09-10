Government employee accused of mining crypto at public’s expense By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
An information technology operations supervisor at the Suffolk County clerk’s office in New York, Christopher Naples allegedly harnessed his position to place crypto mining equipment in various spots at the Riverhead Center in the New York county in which he worked.

Naples allegedly set up 46 devices for crypto mining, “in locations like an unused electrical wall panel or underneath floorboards,” according to a statement posted on AP News on Wednesday.