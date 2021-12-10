Gov. Newsom Says California Will Become “Sanctuary” For Those Seeking Abortions If Roe Vs. Wade Is Overturned

As the future of Roe vs. Wade is uncertain and dependent on the outcome of the Supreme Court, Gov. Newsom says California will become a “sanctuary” for those seeking abortions.

“We’ll be a sanctuary,” said Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, adding he’s aware patients will likely travel to the state from elsewhere to seek abortions. “We are looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections.”

The California Future of Abortion Council is comprised of more than 40 abortion providers, lawmakers, and advocacy groups.On Wednesday, 45 recommendations were submitted to the state for consideration, if the 48-year-old law Roe Vs. Wade is overturned.

As previously reported, The Supreme Court officially upheld the highly controversial Texas law that bans the majority of abortions after six weeks. As you may know, most women don’t discover they are pregnant until after six weeks—meaning the law outlaws abortions in most cases.

Following the ruling, the Supreme Court said it would focus on the unorthodox way that the Texas legislature put forth the law and review whether or not the U.S. Justice Department is legally able to challenge the law in court. Additionally, while Texas officials are prohibited from enforcing the abortion ban, private citizens from anywhere in the nation can bring a civil lawsuit against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking to get an abortion.

If you recall, back in 2020, some states banned abortions during the early months of the pandemic. USA Today reported, Ohio, Texas and Mississippi have ruled that abortion should be considered non-essential procedures and must be delayed during the coronavirus crisis. As for the specifics, in Texas medical providers can be fined or face jail time for violating the abortion ban—and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves promised to take legal action against the state’s abortion clinic, the Pink House, if it continues to provide abortion services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roomies, what are your thoughts?

The post Gov. Newsom Says California Will Become “Sanctuary” For Those Seeking Abortions If Roe Vs. Wade Is Overturned appeared first on The Shade Room.