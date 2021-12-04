“Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown Reveals She’s Suffering From Another Hair Issue After An Experience With Hair Dye Causes It To Fall Out

Roommates, our good sis Tessica Brown (aka “Gorilla Glue” girl) is having another major issue with her hair after revealing it’s falling out from hair dye. Taking to Instagram, Tessica Brown posted a brief video showing that her hair is currently falling out in clumps after she attempted to dye her hair at home.

Just when you thought that Tessica Brown was free of any further hair issues, she provided a recent update confirming that she is now in the middle of a major hair emergency. Apparently, she wanted to cover a few gray hairs by using brown hair dye that she applied herself—however, that’s when things took an unfortunate turn.

During the video she posted to social media, she showed that when she combed or lightly tugged on her hair it was falling out in large clumps due to the intensity of the hair dye.

Meanwhile, Tessica Brown’s manager Gina Rodriguez, said that Tessica may have to shave her entire head due to the recent damage. Rodriguez further stated that as Tessica was applying the hair dye, she began to feel an extreme burning sensation.

She is now reportedly planning to fly to Los Angeles to receive a stem cell treatment and PRP treatment on her scalp by Jacques Abrahamian at LA FUE Hair Clinic.

You’ll recall that at the beginning of the year, Tessica Brown became a viral sensation after she used Gorilla Glue on her hair and had to have surgery to get it removed.

