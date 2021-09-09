Google’s voice assistant in new EU antitrust investigation, MLex reports

Article content BRUSSELS/BANGALURU — Alphabet Inc’s Google is being investigated by EU antitrust regulators over whether it may be forcing device makers to use Google Assistant as the default voice assistant on Android devices, news agency MLex reported on Thursday. The European Commission in June said its sector inquiry into internet-connected devices drew concerns from respondents over certain exclusivity and tying practices related to voice assistants such as producers of smart devices being prevented from installing a second voice assistant on a device.

The most popular voice assistant devices in Europe are Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and Google Assistant, with the global market expected to double to 8.4 billion devices from 4.2 billion between 2020 and 2024, according to market research company Statista. The EU competition enforcer has asked device makers to provide any evidence that they are being forced to pre-install Google Assistant and if Google wants exclusivity by banning rivals from Android devices, MLex said. Google said Android provides more choice than any other mobile platform. "Manufacturers can choose which voice assistants to install on their devices and users can also choose which assistants to use and install," the company said in an email.