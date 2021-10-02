Google security official mocked gay staffer, lawsuit alleges

Article content A senior manager on Google’s global security team crudely joked about a company security guard in text messages, part of a pattern of workplace harassment against the gay, Black employee, according to a lawsuit filed by the employee this week. David Brown, who according to the lawsuit is jointly employed by the Alphabet Inc unit and security company Allied Universal, is seeking unspecified monetary damages for alleged physical and emotional harassment at Google’s Los Angeles offices based on his sexual orientation and race, which it says took place between 2014 and last year.

Google and Allied Universal did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Many major companies including Google last year stepped up efforts to create more inclusive worksites after social protests calling attention to racism. Some workers at Google, including over 2,000 who signed an open letter on the issue in April https://stopprotectingharassers.medium.com/alphabet-stop-protecting-harassers-d32a17aa5762, have said the company does not sufficiently hold perpetrators accountable. Brown's supervisor accounted for much of the alleged problematic behavior, including "grabbing him on the buttocks, kicking him in the groin, throwing him through a window head first and brutally grabbing his nipples," according to the lawsuit, which was filed in a state court in Los Angeles.