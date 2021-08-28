Google Play app store revenue reached $11.2 billion in 2019, lawsuit says By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google Play is displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

By Paresh Dave

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google generated $11.2 billion in revenue from its mobile app store in 2019, according to a court filing unsealed on Saturday, offering a clear view into the service’s financial results for the first time.

Attorneys general for Utah and 36 other U.S. states or districts suing Google over alleged antitrust violations with the app store also said in the newly unredacted filing that the business in 2019 had $8.5 billion in gross profit and $7 billion in operating income, for an operating margin of over 62%.

The figures include sales of apps, in-app purchase and app store ads.

Google is fighting the charges that it abuses its alleged monopoly in app sales for Android devices. A trial date has not been set.

