Google Partners With Dapper Labs Flow Blockchain By CoinQuora

According to Forbes, Google has partnered with Dapper Labs — a Canada-based Non-Fungible Token blockchain powerhouse.
Moreover, under this collaboration, Google will provide intuitive support for the new Web 3.0 products and services including Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) and marketplaces.
In line with this, Google Cloud will also work as an integral network operator mainly for Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain. In turn, this will enable G…
