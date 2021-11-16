Google earmarks $740 mln for Australia to mend ties after exit threat

Article content SYDNEY — Google will spend A$1 billion ($736 million) in Australia over five years, the internet giant said on Tuesday, resetting ties months after a threat https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-media-google-idUSKBN29R04O to pull its services to avoid tougher government regulation. The main operating unit of Alphabet Inc said it planned to expand cloud infrastructure, set up a research hub staffed by Australian researchers and engineers, and partner with science agency the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

Article content Google Australia Managing Director Mel Silva, who earlier this year threatened to block Google’s search engine in the country, said the spending plan would bring significant technology resources and investment. Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the plan a “A$1 billion vote of confidence” in Australia, and said it would “bring more STEM jobs to our shores,” using the acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. At a parliamentary hearing in January, Silva said Google might block its search engine in Australia to avoid new laws forcing the company and social media operator Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content posted to their websites. However, the law went ahead and Google backed away from its threat. Google and Facebook instead struck licensing deals with most of Australia’s main media companies.