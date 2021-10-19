Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service By Reuters

By Sheila Dang
(Reuters) – Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced the newest iteration of its smartphone – Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – which will be powered by the company’s first chip called Tensor.
The tech giant also launched Pixel Pass, a subscription service starting at $45 per month for U.S. customers that will include the Pixel 6 and access to the premium versions of YouTube and YouTube Music.
Pricing for the Pixel 6 will start at $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro, which includes a telephoto lens and upgraded front camera, starts at $899.
The phones will go on sale at U.S. wireless carriers on Oct. 28.
