Google Ads an essential tool to help you boost sales for Black Friday

Capturing audience and potential customers with Google Ads is an essential way to improve your sales

When it comes to e-commerce, Google Ads is an indispensable tool that can help you to increase sales for events like Black Friday. Using Google Ads in a savvy way is a sure-fire way to help increase your website traffic and ensure that customers you want are seeing your products. Offering tips on how to maximize the impact of such sales events as Black Friday, The Drum listed paid search among its top five expert tips to help your Black Friday marketing efforts – the others being SEO, digital PR, paid social, and content.

The site also had this to say about Google Ads efforts: “Lastly, don’t neglect the fact that shopping is starting earlier and earlier each year, with pre-Cyber Week revenue growing 83% last year. Make sure that your campaigns are prepared, and budgets are in place to capture the spike in demand well in advance of the Black Friday day/weekend/week itself.”

Clearly, mastering the concepts and tools of Google Ads can help your business go a long way, especially at key sales moments such as Black Friday. While the methodology of Google Ads might be complex, learning is easy with the right teacher, who can set you on the learning track through Google Ads basics, how to use the dashboard, how to structure and deliver a campaign, and how to find and bid on the audience.

A great place to start is with The Google Ads Marketing Bootcamp Bundle , which covers all the above concepts and more. It’s available now for the reduced price of $19, and includes 3 comprehensive courses on Google Ads, split into 43 easily digestible lessons spanning 5 hours of content to help you master the system. The courses are taught by top tutor Faisal Ahmed Siddiqui, who has an instructor rating of 4.1/5 stars and is a digital marketing trainer, Facebook ads professional, and entrepreneur. Master Google Ads and see the impact on your business this Black Friday.

