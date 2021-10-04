Goodwood Inc. Appoints Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. as Sub-Adviser of Goodwood Capital Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodwood Inc. (“ Goodwood ”), the Manager of Goodwood Capital Fund (the “ Fund ”), announced today that it has appointed Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. (“ Waypoint ”) as sub-adviser to the Manager in respect of the management of the Fund’s investment portfolio effective October 4, 2021. Gajan Kulasingam, CFA, CPA, CA, lead portfolio manager of the Fund since 2019, will continue to be principally responsible for steering the investment program for the Fund and making recommendations with respect to the investments of the Fund as a portfolio manager at Waypoint. Goodwood will continue to maintain direct relationships with its clients as Manager while Waypoint will provide sub-advisory services. There will be no change to the Fund’s investment objective or investment strategies resulting from this appointment. Peter Puccetti, CFA, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of the Manager, will continue to have ultimate decision-making authority.

Curt Cumming, President of Goodwood commented: “We look forward to an ongoing relationship with Waypoint and continuing to partner with Gajan in a manner that allows unitholders to continue to benefit from his investment experience and impressive track-record. Gajan will remain a trusted adviser to Goodwood and will have a significant say in the direction and composition of the investment portfolio of the Fund.”

Goodwood is a Toronto-based independent investment management firm that has provided institutional and high-net-worth clients with alternative investment strategies for over 24 years. The firm’s senior investment teams use their unique, company-specific, value-oriented investment approach, with a strong focus on equity special events and credit opportunities. Goodwood’s strategies generate idiosyncratic return profiles with low correlation to the broader market. Goodwood’s approach is focused on the preservation of capital through extensive and rigorous investment analysis on a position and portfolio basis.

