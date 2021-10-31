Goodbye Telegram, Here Comes Secretum By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Goodbye Telegram, Here Comes Secretum



Secretum created a revolutionary and secure messaging and trading DApp.

The DApp will set a standard for messaging and will be based in .

Users who want to join the private sale can visit the Secretum website.

Telegram took the world by storm when it was first released in 2013. The brainchild of the Durov brothers, the founders of VKontakte, known as “Russia’s Facebook (NASDAQ:)”, the cloud-based app soon became a synonym for secure, end-to-end encrypted messages, and a wide range of channels and user-friendly features.

Telegram was an immediate hit and grew exponentially. From only 100,000 active daily users in October 2013, it reached 100 million in January 2016 and 500 million by the end of 2020. As of today, Telegram is the fifth most popular messaging app in the world.

Despite its success and growth, recent events have begun to put into doubt the reputation of Telegram as the go-to safe messaging app.

In June 2019, hackers were able to break into the Telegram accounts of thousands of top Brazilian officials, including President Bolsonaro. In March 2020, Telegram mistakenly exposed the data of 42 million users (user account IDs, phone numbers, and names).

Telegram suffered a massive data leak in August 2020 that exposed the personal data of over 500 million users. Cybercriminals were able to take advantage of Telegram’s chat scripting tools to hack bank account data. The cyber unit of the Chinese government claimed in 2018 to be able to hack into Telegram.

These events have led millions of users to openly ask — is Telegram really that safe?

Telegram’s Weaknesses, Exposed

Telegram has been designed in a way that by default exposes its users to a variety of risks. Telegram needs access to the user’s phone contacts for registration and collects IP data (the user’s location). That means users can only message people they know, while the stored contact info jeopardizes data security.

Some end-to-end encryption options are offered using the MTProto 2.0 protocol, but some messaging remains unencrypted. Having a cloud-based architecture means all messaging histories are stored on Telegram’s cloud, where it is vulnerable to being hacked.

With no other viable competing messaging solutions on the horizon, the only truly safe alternative may come in the form of a technology that is already revolutionizing the global economy — blockchain.

The Secretum Solution — The Start Of The Secure Messaging Era

In 2020, a team of crypto technology experts from Lithuania began work on the ultimate blockchain-powered app, with the aim of creating the safest messaging protocol in the world — Secretum.

Secretum is the world’s first and only decentralized, encrypted messaging app, built on the innovative and Solana Blockchains. It offers users an easy, intuitive, and direct messaging platform, based on unique technological innovations.

A completely secure and anonymous sign-up, only needing a crypto wallet address. There is no need for names, IDs, or phone numbers (like Telegram). It’s total user privacy, without compromise. There is no cloud storage and no user moderation. It has complete end-to-end encryption for all messages between users — completely eliminating the risk of hacks or data leaks.

All messaging history and files are held on anonymous, independent, and non-connected nodes, on the Secretum network, which eliminates all points of failure and, as it grows and expands its nodes, becomes increasingly secure.

In addition to its advantages as a messaging app, Secretum also revolutionizes how crypto assets are exchanged. Via a proprietary P2P function, all fungible and non-fungible crypto assets can be traded P2P without the need for an exchange, as easy as sending a message to a friend. Thanks to Solana, the fastest Blockchain in the world, Secretum fully takes advantage of low gas fees, high block speeds, and minimal commissions.

Secretum sets a new standard for global messaging apps, making communications more secure, more reliable, and more trustworthy than ever before. With its crypto trading functions, it positions itself to ride the trend of rising global crypto asset ownership and trading.

Thanks to its technology and functions, Secretum has the potential to become a globally known and recognized brand, just like Telegram, only without its limitations.

