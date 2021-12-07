According to reports, a “good samaritan” turned in nearly 70 pounds of cocaine with a value of $1 million.

Floating near the Florida Keys, a man discovered 69 pounds of cocaine and contacted the U.S. Border Patrol.

“Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin is with U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector, which safeguards that region. He says the floating package had almost 69 pounds of coke,” WTSP reports.

Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs.

#breakingnews #breaking #monday pic.twitter.com/cC7EKa9lDx — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) December 6, 2021

“Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs,” Chief Patrol Agent Martin tweeted.

Cocaine seems to be a hot commodity around these parts because Border Patrol reports that 97,638 pounds of cocaine were seized during the fiscal year of 2021. That number accounts for more than 37 percent of drug busts.

Roomies, would you have done the same?

The post Good Samaritan Finds Nearly 70 Pounds Of Cocaine Floating Near The Florida Keys & Turns It In appeared first on The Shade Room.