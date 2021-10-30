Good News! Dvision Metaverse Is Officially Launching on November 1 By CoinQuora

Good News! Dvision Metaverse Is Officially Launching on November 1



Dvision Network announces Dvision Metaverse is going live.

From November 1, users can participate in many events.

Dvision Network also added new features to their ecosystem.

The DVision Metaverse is going live on November 1. According to the team, it is preparing to unveil the metaverse with the introduction of the most anticipated Squid Game show related pieces of gaming activities to be available on the launch day. This comes after Dvision Network celebrated Binance Smart Chain’s first anniversary earlier in September. And also, executing an Open Beta Test of the Dvision World. The Binance Smart Chain 1st anniversary metaverse is the latest in a long line of well-received and well-attended events conducted by Dvision Network.

In particular, the metaverse’s main lobby is known as ‘Dvision World,’ and it acts as a portal to all of the Meta-Cities that will be disclosed in the virtual world. The ‘Central Warp Tower’, where each Meta-City will be revealed, will connect 20 various cities in the Dvision World.

Consequently, users will be able to create their avatars and receive access to the DVision World. As well as participate in a variety of events and attend the launch of the ‘Meta-Cities’.

Speaking on the Dvision World, Boburjon Muydinov, the Head of the Business Development at Dvision Network revealed:

Dvision World is going to be fully opened to the public on 1st November 2021. This milestone achievement for Dvision Network equals the mainnet launch that can be achieved by the blockchain protocol, as it initiates the start of the ecosystem enlargement phase and the completion of the closed metaverse development stage.

Clearly, as the launch date approaches, enticing views of the Meta-Cities will no doubt delight attendees. The metaverse is a developing concept and virtual place that can hold events, games, and a variety of other virtual activities. Here is a glimpse of the Meta-Cities:

What Exactly Is Dvision?

The Dvision Network, which is based on BSC, promotes itself as a blockchain-based metaverse where everyone may construct their own avatars and explore a virtual world in which nothing is impossible. People can enjoy games, events, and even fairs, which are all typical features.

Most excitingly, users are welcome to create their own NFTs without any prior development experience, and a decentralized exchange is provided where such NFTs may be sold and bought, generating revenue. The platform powers the DVI utility token, which trades on numerous major exchanges.

How To Participate in the Dvision Metaverse

To be part of the evolution, simply pre-register an account prior to the debut on November 1st to anticipate the airdrop announcement as well as upcoming developments.

Dvision Features Updated

In fact, the Dvision team also requests users to take a look at some of the new features to the project they’ve been working on before entering the metaverse:

Play-To-Earn: Combat Mode & LAND Purification Process

The first published Meta Cities will debut the new Play-to-Earn arena, with monsters occupying 40% of the LANDs and requiring users to actively engage in combat mode to purify the LAND from them. The LAND Purification is a battle mode in which users must use their PET to confront virus-infected monsters in order to contribute to the virus termination process in the Meta-occupied City’s LAND.

New NFT Use-Cases: In-game ITEMs

The PET system is a key component of the ‘Play-to-Earn’ concept, which is set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2021. In order to participate in the battle mode and contribute to the LAND Purification process, users must first obtain an On-Doll (PET). Users may purchase PETs in the NFT Marketplace using their DVI tokens.

Updated Tokenomics: Staking, Utility, Governance

Dvision Token (DVI) is the Dvision Metaverse’s principal utility and governance token. DVI’s initial and most important use case is its marketplace, where users can purchase and trade LAND, AVATAR, and ITEM. The Dvision Network will run a DAO for decentralized policy-making. DVI holders will be able to earn rewards from DAO Pool (NASDAQ:) by staking their DVI tokens starting in early 2022.

DVG: newly added in-game reward currency (non-token)

DVG (Dvision Gold) is virtual reward money that is ostensibly intended to be used as an in-game reward token under Dvision’s recently introduced Play to Earn concept.

DAO: upgraded governance system

A DAO mechanism for decentralized policy-making practices will be introduced soon by the Dvision Network. The DAO will be enabled gradually over time in multiple phases.

